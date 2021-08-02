Playoff draw for UEFA Europa League unveiled

The 2021-2022 UEFA Europa League playoff draw was done in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday, including Turkish Super League side Galatasaray in a possible match against Randers of Denmark.

The Istanbul powerhouse could battle the Danish side if they eliminate St Johnstone from Scotland in the third qualifying round.

Fenerbahçe, another Istanbul giant, will take on either Azerbaijan's Neftci or HJK Helsinki of Finland in the playoff.

The first legs of the playoff is set for Aug. 19, and the return games on Aug. 26.

Draw for Europa League playoff:

Randers vs Galatasaray / St Johnstone

Rapid Wien / Anorthosis Famagusta vs Zorya Luhansk

Jablonec / Celtic vs AZ Alkmaar

Fenerbahçe vs Neftci / HJK Helsinki

Mura / Zalgiris Vilnius vs Sturm Graz

Omonoia / Flora Tallinn vs Royal Antwerp

Olympiacos / Ludogorets vs Lincoln Red Imps / Slovan Bratislava

Malmo / Rangers vs Kairat Almaty / Alashkert

Ferencvaros / Slavia Prague vs Dinamo Zagreb / Legia Warsaw

Crvena zvezda / Sheriff Tiraspol vs CFR Cluj / Young Boys