FRANCES ESTEBAN OCON WINS HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX

French driver Esteban Ocon of Alpine won his first-ever Grand Prix victory in Formula One at the Hungaroring Circuit in Budapest on Sunday.

Aston Martin pilot Sebastian Vettel came second, while Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes was third in the race.

Mercedes pilot Valtteri Bottas sparked a crash at the start, which took out several cars, including himself.

Dutch pilot Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing Honda finished the race at the 10th spot.

Formula One Driver Standings are now led by Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing Honda with 185 points, Hamilton has 177 points, and McLaren pilot Lando Norris 113 points.

In the Constructor Standings, Red Bull Racing Honda is at the top with 289 points, while Mercedes is placed second with 285. The third place is occupied by McLaren with 163 points.