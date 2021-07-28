News Sport New Real Madrid player Alaba positive for coronavirus

DPA SPORT Published July 28,2021 Subscribe

Real Madrid's new defender David Alaba has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Spanish top club said on Wednesday.



"Real Madrid C. F. would like to notify that our player, David Alaba, has tested positive for Covid-19," the statement said.



Austria international Alaba, 29, will now have to quarantine shortly after his arrival in Madrid on a free transfer from Bayern Munich where he won all club titles on offer over more than a decade. Alaba signed a five-year contract at Real.



