Raphael Varane is set to join Manchester United from Real Madrid, according to reports on the websites of both clubs on Tuesday.

The teams announced that they agreed in principle to transfer the French defender.

Varane, 28, joined Real Madrid in 2011 and had 17 goals and seven assists in 360 games.

He won four Champions League trophies and three La Liga championships with the Los Merengues.

The experienced defender also has 79 caps for France and won a World Cup title in 2018.