ITALY BEAT TURKEY IN TOKYO OLYMPICS WOMENS VOLLEYBALL GROUP MATCH

Turkish women's national volleyball team on Tuesday lost to Italy 3-1 in a Tokyo 2020 Pool B match.

Turkey, who previously beat the defending Olympic champion China on Sunday, got their first defeat in the Tokyo Olympics over the loss against Italy.

The Italians won the match with the sets of 25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 25-15 at Ariake Arena.

Italian opposite Paola Ogechi Egonu, 22, scored 29 points. She was the key player for the Italian victory.

Meanwhile, Turkey's highest scorer was Zehra Güneş as the 22-year-old middle blocker piled up 14 points.

Third-placed Turkey have one win and one loss in the women's preliminary round Pool B standings led by US.

US won their two matches in this pool. Similar to US, Italy have two wins to sit in the second spot.

In the next fixture, Turkey will face US on Thursday.