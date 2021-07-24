News Sport Leipzig full back Saracchi tears cruciate ligament in friendly

Leipzig full back Saracchi tears cruciate ligament in friendly

DPA SPORT Published July 24,2021 Subscribe

RB Leipzig will be without Marcelo Saracchi for several months after confirming on Saturday the Uruguayan full-back suffered a torn cruciate ligament in a friendly match.



Saracchi, 23, was injured in Friday's tune-up game with game with French side Montpellier.



Forward Hwang Hee Chan was also injured in the game.



Saracchi signed for Leipzig in 2018 but spent last season on loan at Turkish team Galatasaray.



Runners-up last term, Leipzig begin the new Bundesliga campaign away to Mainz on August 15, a week after their German Cup first-round trip to Sandhausen.









