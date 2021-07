Real Madrid beat Barcelona 3-2 in legends' El Clasico

Real Madrid beat Barcelona 3-2 in a special match on Tuesday where the squads consisted of legendary players from both teams.

Madrid's goals came from Munitis, Alfonso Perez, and Ruben de la Red while Ronaldinho and Jofre Mateu scored for the Catalan team at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv.

Barcelona's squad included Brazilian legends Rivaldo and Ronaldinho, Argentinian forward Saviola, Portuguese midfielder Deco, and Dutch winger Ronald de Boer.

Portuguese midfielder Luis Figo, Brazilian left-back Roberto Carlos, and Spanish forward Alfonso Perez was among veteran stars for Los Merengues.