Premier League footballer arrested on suspicion of child sex offences

A Premier League footballer has been arrested on suspicion of child sex offences, British police said on Tuesday. The player, who has not been named, was arrested on Friday and interviewed by officers before being released on bail.

A Premier League footballer has been arrested on suspicion of child sex offences.



The player was arrested last Friday and interviewed by police before he was released on bail.



In a statement, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: "Officers arrested a man on Friday July 16 2021 on suspicion of child sex offences. He is on police bail pending further inquiries."



The footballer has been suspended by his club while the investigation continues.



The club said it will assist with the inquiry.



The Sun newspaper reported that the probe is being led by GMP's major incident team.



It added that there was no sign of activity at the player's home after he returned there from the police station on Friday night.











