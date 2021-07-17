Wes Unseld Jr. becomes Washington Wizards' new head coach

 Contact Us
Published July 18,2021
The Washington Wizards announced Saturday that Wes Unseld Jr. was named the 25th head coach in the capital city basketball team's history.

"Becoming a head coach in the NBA is a goal that I have pursued my entire adult life and to have that dream realized by coming full circle back to Washington is truly special," Unseld Jr. said in a statement.

"I look forward to representing the DMV, connecting with our fans, and establishing a new standard for Wizards basketball," he added.

Unseld Jr. previously served as an assistant coach with the Wizards along with the Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic and Denver Nuggets.