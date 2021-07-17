1st case of coronavirus detected in Tokyo Olympic village

The first confirmed case of coronavirus was detected in the Tokyo athletes' village on Saturday, according to local media.

According to Kyodo News, the foreigner who worked for the games was quarantined for 14 days and moved to a dedicated medical facility outside of the town.

The organizing committee did not name the individual.

The Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games, which were postponed last year due to COVID-19, will commence from July 23 to August 8, while the Paralympic Games will start from August 24 to September 5.