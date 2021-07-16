Lazio re-sign Anderson from West Ham

Attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson has rejoined Lazio from West Ham United on a permanent deal, the Premier League side announced on Friday, as he returns to the Serie A club after three years.

Anderson signed for West Ham in 2018 for a club record fee of 35 million pounds ($48 million), according to British media reports at the time, and scored 12 goals in 73 appearances across all competitions.

British media reported West Ham would receive around 4 million pounds from Lazio but the London club had added a sell-on clause into the deal.

The 28-year-old spent last season on loan at Porto where he featured only 10 times in all competitions.

Anderson spent five seasons playing for Lazio from 2013 to 2018, having moved to Italy from Santos.









