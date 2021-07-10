Colombia finish 3rd in Copa America, beat Peru 3-2

Colombia came 3rd in Copa America 2021 by beating Peru 3-2 on Saturday.

Peru drew first blood in the last minute of a balanced first half with Yoshimar Yotun at the Mané Garrincha Stadium, Brazil.

But Colombia seemed more determined in the second half. The Tricolors scored the equalizer with their veteran midfielder Juan Cuadrado's freekick in the 49th minute.

Peru dismissed the chance to take the lead again as Gianluca Lapadula's shot hit the woodwork in the 57th minute.

Luis Díaz's timely run and excellent finish brought the lead to Colombia in the 66th minute.

Peru hit back with Lapadula's header from the corner kick and made it 2-2 in the 82nd minute.

Díaz's screamer brought victory to Colombia at the 94th last minute, winning the match 3-2.

The final will be played between Argentina and defending champions Brazil on Sunday.