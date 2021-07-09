ITALYS BERRETTINI ADVANCES TO 2021 WIMBLEDON FINAL

Italy's Matteo Berrettini on Friday defeated Polish opponent Hubert Hurkacz and advanced to the 2021 Wimbledon final.

Berrettini, 25, won the semifinal clash 3-1 with the sets of 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, becoming the first Italian player to reach the Wimbledon final in men's singles.

The Italian player dominated the first two sets to lead the match 2-0, but in the third one, Hurkacz fought hard to take it to the tiebreak after a 6-6 tie and won the third set by 7-3 to survive.

However, Berrettini shattered Hurkacz's hopes with a 6-4 win in the fourth set.

The semifinal clash lasted for two hours and 36 minutes.

Berrettini will play against top seed Novak Djokovic or Denis Shapovalov in the final on Sunday.