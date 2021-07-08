News Sport UEFA probes FA over laser pointer, fireworks at Euro 2020 semi

UEFA have launched proceedings against England's Football Association around the Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark, including the use of a laser pointer by a fan directed at Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.



European football's ruling body said on Thursday it was looking at the incident which came before Harry Kane attempted a penalty against Schmeichel in extra-time at Wembley.



Schmeichel saved the spot-kick but Kane then got England's 2-1 winner on the rebound.



UEFA said it was also investigating the lighting of fireworks by supporters and disturbances caused by them during the playing of the national anthem.



More than 60,000 fans had attended the game as England reached a first major final since the 1966 World Cup. The FA could be fined inconnection with the UEFA investigation.










