News Sport Turkey coach Güneş wants to continue despite poor performance at Euro 2020

Turkey coach Güneş wants to continue despite poor performance at Euro 2020

Admitting that Turkey's Euro 2020 performance was "disappointing", Turkey coach Şenol Güneş told reporters during a press conference on Thursday: "We must continue, regardless under which conditions."

DPA SPORT Published July 08,2021 Subscribe

Şenol Güneş said on Thursday he aims to continue as Turkey coach despite a group stage exit with three defeats at Euro 2020.



While admitting that the team's performances were "disappointing" and "a trauma for the players" he said the squad would learn from the mistakes "so that we can achieve our big goal, qualifying for the World Cup" in 2022.



"We must continue, regardless under which conditions," Güneş said.



Turkey lead their World Cup Group G with seven points from the first three games which included a headline 4-2 win over the Netherlands.



At the Euros, the 2008 semi-finalists lost 3-0 to Italy, 2-0 to Wales and 3-1 to Switzerland. The poor showing led to criticism of the team and especially Güneş in Turkey.













