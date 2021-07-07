News Sport Report: new Tokyo state of emergency mulled as infection rates rise

DPA SPORT Published July 07,2021

Japanese authorities are considering another state of emergency for Tokyo amid rising numbers of coronavirus cases, Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday with less than three weeks until the start of the Olympics.



Kyodo also said officials were mulling having all Olympic events within the city limits behind closed doors.



Tokyo officials reported 920 new cases within 24 hours on Wednesday, the most in a day since the 1,010 new infections on May 13.



The rising infection rates are fuelling concerns among many people who fear that the Games could become a superspreader event. Organizers, however, assured that everything will be "safe."



Tokyo is currently under a quasi state of emergency, in place until July 11, after stricter rules were lifted on June 20 after about two months.



"Infections in Tokyo are trending upwards and we will take all necessary measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus"," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said.



Suga added a decision on another state of emergency would be taken on Thursday. Kyodo said it could last until August 22, well beyond the July 23-August 8 Games.



A decision on spectators was reportedly also set for Thursday whether or not to admit spectators, at a meeting between Japan's organizing committee, the central government, the Tokyo metropolitan government and the International Olympic and Paralympic Committees.



News reports over the past days said that the opening ceremony and several competitions would likely be behind doors.



Kyodo meanwhile reported Wednesday that events in Tokyo would likely be without fans. But several sports are also outside Tokyo.



