Football matches in Turkey to have 50% spectator capacity

Professional football matches in Turkey - including the Super League - will have a maximum capacity of 50% spectators in stadiums for the 2021-22 season, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said on Thursday.

In a statement the TFF said they also decided to admit spectators to the stadiums' VIP boxes at full capacity.

The federation added that further details will be separately announced following consultations of the TFF Health Board with the Turkish Health Ministry and Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Committee.

The Turkish Super League matches have been played without spectators since March 2020 due to COVID-19 safety measures.