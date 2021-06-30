Cedi Osman leads Turkey to 95-86 win over Uruguay at Olympic qualifiers

Cedi Osman led Turkey to a 95-86 victory against Uruguay in their FIBA Men's Olympic Qualifying Tournament opener late Tuesday.

He finished with 27 points, nine rebounds, and four assists, while Alperen Sengun added 15 points at the Victoria Memorial Arena in Canada's Victoria.

Melih Mahmutoglu also had 10 points as Omer Faruk Yurtseven added nine points in Group B clash.

Jayson Granger was the highest scorer for Uruguay with 25 points and Mathias Calfani scored 16 points.

Turkey will face the Czech Republic in their upcoming group game late Wednesday.