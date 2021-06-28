Nice appoint French league winner Galtier as manager

 Contact Us
Published June 29,2021
French football club Nice on Monday hired Christophe Galtier as their new manager, who guided Lille to win the French Ligue 1 in the 2020-21 season.

"OGC Nice is delighted to confirm the appointment of Christophe Galtier as its new Head Coach with immediate effect," the club said in a statement.

The 54-year-old French manager coached Lille last season as the Galtier-led Les Dogues (The Mastiffs) earned their first league title in 10 years.

Then Galtier was named Manager of the Year in Ligue 1.

Before Lille, Galtier managed Saint-Etienne to win the 2013 Coupe de la Ligue (French League Cup) trophy.

The Coupe de la Ligue was a local knockout cup competition in 1994-2020 but was abolished by French football organizers to "reduce the season schedule."