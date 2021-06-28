Nice appoint French league winner Galtier as manager

French football club Nice on Monday hired Christophe Galtier as their new manager, who guided Lille to win the French Ligue 1 in the 2020-21 season.

"OGC Nice is delighted to confirm the appointment of Christophe Galtier as its new Head Coach with immediate effect," the club said in a statement.

The 54-year-old French manager coached Lille last season as the Galtier-led Les Dogues (The Mastiffs) earned their first league title in 10 years.

Then Galtier was named Manager of the Year in Ligue 1.

Before Lille, Galtier managed Saint-Etienne to win the 2013 Coupe de la Ligue (French League Cup) trophy.

The Coupe de la Ligue was a local knockout cup competition in 1994-2020 but was abolished by French football organizers to "reduce the season schedule."