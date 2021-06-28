Celtics hire former NBA player Udoka as head coach

The Boston Celtics appointed former NBA player Ime Udoka as the team's new head coach on Monday.

"The Boston Celtics have named seven-year NBA veteran Ime Udoka the franchise's next head coach, making him the 18th head coach in the organization's 75-year history. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed," a statement by the Eastern Conference franchise said.

The 43-year-old won the 2014 NBA title with the San Antonio Spurs while serving as an assistant coach for the Western Conference team.

Udoka has served Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets as assistant coach after retiring from the game in 2012. He also served as assistant coach for the US men's national team in 2018.

As player, Udoka had represented the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings.

He has a dual citizenship; Nigerian and the American.

Udoka played for Nigeria to help his nation win two bronze medals in 2005 and 2011 FIBA Africa Championships, largely known as AfroBasket.

He was one of the assistant coaches in the Brooklyn Nets to aid head coach Steve Nash, who was inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame in March.

This season, the Nets reached the Eastern Conference semifinals in the NBA playoffs where they were eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks 4-3.