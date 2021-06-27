Serena Williams says she will not play at Tokyo Olympics

Serena Williams confirmed on Sunday that she will not be competing at 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

"I'm actually not on the Olympic list ... not that I'm aware of. And if so, then I shouldn't be on it," she said during her pre-Wimbledon news conference, without giving the reasons behind her decision.

The 39-year-old continued: "In the past, it's (Olympics) been a wonderful place for me, but I really haven't thought about it, so I'm going to keep not thinking about it."

Williams, who is a former world No. 1, won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, clinched the singles title at the London Olympics in 2012 and she claimed three gold medals in doubles with her sister Venus-in 2000 Sydney, 2008 Beijing, and London.