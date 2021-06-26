Qatari sprinter Abdalelah Haroun dies in car crash

Qatari 400m runner Abdalelah Haroun died in a car accident, the Qatar Olympic Committee announced on Saturday. He was 24.

"Team #Qatar sprinter and world 400m bronze medalist Abdalelah Haroun died today," the Committee said on Twitter.

A national record-holder with his best run of 44.07 seconds in 2018, Haroun made his big breakthrough in 2015 when he clinched the Asian 400m title at the age of 18 and set an Asian U20 record of 44.27 seconds.

Haroun also won 400m bronze in the 2017 World Athletics Championships.