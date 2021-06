The Milwaukee Bucks toppled the Atlanta Hawks 125-91 to tie the Eastern Conference finals at 1-1 on Friday.

The Buck's Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo was the highest scorer of the game with 25 points, 9 rebounds, and six assists at the Fiserv Forum.

Jrue Holiday produced 22 points and seven assists while Brook Lopez played with 16 points.

For the Hawks, Trae Young finished with 15 points as Italian forward Danilo Gallinari came off the bench to add 12 points.