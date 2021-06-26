Ali Koç re-elected as Fenerbahçe president

Ali Koç was re-elected as president of the Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahçe on Saturday.

In an uncontested election, Koç received 6,459 of 6,682 valid votes cast during the Istanbul club's general assembly at Fenerbahçe Şükrü Saraçoğlu Sports Complex.

Koç, a 54-year-old Turkish businessman, previously was a Fenerbahçe board member before he was elected as president in 2018.

During the Koç era, Fenerbahçe finished third place with 82 points in the 2020-21 Super Lig standings.

Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu congratulated Koç on his re-election.