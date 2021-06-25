Zeljko Obradovic returns to Serbia for 2nd spell at Partizan

Zeljko Obradovic, 61, returned to Partizan on Friday for a second stint in charge at the Serbian club.

Obradovic, the most decorated manager in European basketball history, inked a three-year deal with Partizan, where started his managerial career in 1991.

The Serbian head coach lifted nine EuroLeague trophies with Partizan (1992), Joventut Badalona (1994), Real Madrid (1995), Panathinaikos (2000, 2002, 2007, 2009, 2011) and Fenerbahce (2017).

Having worked in Turkey from 2013 to 2020, Obradovic helped Fenerbahçe win four Turkish league titles.