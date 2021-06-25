No beer at Muslim players' press conferences at Euro 2020

France midfielder Paul Pogba, a Muslim who does not drink alcohol, removed a bottle of non-alcoholic beer from the view of the cameras when he answered reporters' questions earlier in the tournament.
"We ask Muslim players if they agree to have (bottles) or not," a UEFA spokesman told AFP.
Heineken, one of the main sponsors of Euro 2020, "agrees with this approach", the spokesman added.
Pogba's gesture came after Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo removed a bottle of Coca-Cola from one of his press conferences at the tournament and indicated people should drink water instead.