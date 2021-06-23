Sergen Yalçın to stay at Beşiktaş for another season

Turkish football side Besiktas reached an agreement with manager Sergen Yalcin for another season, ending speculations of a possible contract extension.

The club's Vice President Emre Kocadag on Tuesday announced the agreement for a one-year contract extension after a meeting with Chairman Ahmet Nur Cebi and Yalcin.

Both sides began to negotiate Yalcin's renewal after the season ended as his contract is set to expire at the end of June.

The 48-year-old manager guided Besiktas to a Turkish Super Lig and Turkish Cup double last season, qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

The announcement comes just a few hours after Besiktas fans gathered in front of Yalcin's house to show their support and persuade him to stay.