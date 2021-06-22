UEFA does not plan to take away EURO 2020 semis, final from Wembley

UEFA has stated that they have no plans to relocate the EURO 2020 semifinals and final on Tuesday.

UEFA responded negatively to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi's request for the final match to be taken from Wembley Stadium in London due to the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in England.

Answering the question about Draghi's statement, the UEFA spokesperson said, "UEFA is working closely with the English Football Association and the British authorities for the semifinal and final matches to be played at Wembley. There are no plans to change the location of these matches."

At a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday, Draghi stated that he was in favor of taking the European football championship final to Rome due to the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 in England.

The opening match of the EURO 2020 between Turkey and Italy was held at Olimpico in Rome on June 11. Italy won the Group A match 3-0.

Rome is one of the host cities as Italy played all their group matches in the Italian capital.

"Yes. I will make every effort to ensure that the final is not held in a country with a high risk of contamination." Italian PM added.