Inter sign Çalhanoğlu from rivals AC Milan

Inter Milan have signed Turkey international Hakan Çalhanoğlu on a free transfer from city rivals AC Milan, the Italian Serie A champions announced on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old midfielder signed a three-year deal with Inter after helping Milan finish second in Serie A and securing Champions League football after a gap of seven years.

Çalhanoğlu, who joined Milan from Bayer Leverkusen in 2017 after a three-year spell at the German Bundesliga club, scored four goals and provided 10 assists in 33 league appearances for the side in 2020-21.

Çalhanoğlu was part of the Turkey side who were knocked out of the European Championship after finishing bottom in Group A, scoring only once and failing to win any of their three games.