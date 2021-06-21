TURKEYS COACH ŞENOL GÜNEŞ LAMBASTED BY PRESS AFTER EURO 2020 EXIT

News Sport Turkey's coach Şenol Güneş lambasted by press after Euro 2020 exit

Turkey and their coach Şenol Güneş were lambasted by the Turkish press on Monday following their exit from the European Championship without picking up a point.



The 3-1 defeat to Switzerland in Baku followed a 2-0 defeat by Wales in the same stadium - watched in person by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan - while the tournament-opening 3-0 loss to Italy in Rome set the tone.



"THE END" and "embarrassment" were just some of the headlines back home.



"It may be that you don't get past the group matches. But you have no right to play such bad football," daily newspaper Akşam wrote.



"We are not sad, we are ashamed," wrote Milliyet.



The criticism of Güneş, who has said he will not quit, was particularly harsh.



"Şenol Güneş has been left stranded with the wrong squad selection, bad football he has allowed to be played and his inability to decipher opponents," wrote sports newspaper Fotomac.



The 69-year-old finished third at the 2002 World Cup in a previous spell in charge. But this campaign was very different.



"I wanted my players to show themselves," Güneş said. "They couldn't do themselves justice here and they are very sad about it."











