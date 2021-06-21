Netherlands pass North Macedonia in EURO 2020 with 3 goals

The Netherlands on Monday beat North Macedonia 3-0 in UEFA EURO 2020 Group C in Amsterdam's Johan Cruijff Arena.

Olympique Lyon forward Memphis Depay opened the scoring for Netherlands in the 24th minute with an assist from Donyell Malen.

The Netherlands redoubled their efforts in the second half.

The second goal from "the Orange Legion" came from captain Georginio Wijnaldum in the 51st minute with a second assist by Malen.

Wijnaldum scored again seven minutes later, completing Memphis Depay's saved shot for the Netherlands in the 57th minute.

With a very good display, the Netherlands skipper just missed his chance for a hat-trick in the 60th minute.

Efforts by "the Flying Dutchmen" for a fourth goal fell flat, and the mostly one-sided match ended 3-0.

The Netherlands topped EURO 2020 Group C by collecting nine points, while Austria placed second with six.

Ukraine have three points, followed by North Macedonia sitting at the bottom with 0 points.