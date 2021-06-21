Austria defeat Ukraine to reach Euro 2020 knock-out stage

A 1-0 win over Ukraine in Bucharest has secured Austria passage to the last 16 of Euro 2020 and a first knock-out game at a major finals since the 1954 World Cup.



Christoph Baumgartner stabbed home the only goal of Monday's game in the 21st minute to secure Austria second place in Group C, on six points, behind the Netherlands. The Dutch completed a perfect campaign 3-0 over pointless North Macedonia.



Ukraine now have an anxious wait to see if their three points and goal difference of minus-one is enough to rank them as one of the top four third-placed teams who also progress.



Austria will meet Group A winners Italy in London on Saturday to end a 67-year wait for a knock-out tie at a finals. They did reach the second round of the World Cup in 1978 and 1982 but that was played in a group format.



