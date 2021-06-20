TURKEY WIN CEV MENS VOLLEYBALL EUROPEAN GOLDEN LEAGUE 2021

Turkey's national men's volleyball team beat Ukraine to become winner of CEV Volleyball European Golden League 2021 on Sunday.

Turkey won the final with the sets of 25-11, 25-20, 18-25 and 25-21 in Belgium's Kortrijk.

They sealed the title in the tournament back-to-back. The national team won the Golden League in 2019, the 2020 edition was canceled due to coronavirus pandemic.

Adis Lagumdzija was the top scorer of the match with 23 points, Yiğit Gülmezoğlu accompanied Adis with 16 points of his own.

Efe Mandıracı had the winning point for Turkey with a spike, his only point in the match.