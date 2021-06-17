Real Madrid captain exits club after 16 years

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos left the club Wednesday after 16 years of service, according to the Spanish football powerhouse.

"Real Madrid C. F. announces that tomorrow, Thursday 17 June, at 12:30 p.m. [1030GMT], an institutional act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos will be held, which will be attended by our president Florentino Perez," the club said in a statement.

The 35-year-old central defender will say goodbye to Real Madrid fans at a virtual press conference.

Ramos joined Real Madrid from Sevilla in 2005.

He won five Spanish La Liga and four UEFA Champions League titles and three UEFA Super Cup trophies with Real Madrid.

Ramos also helped the Whites win four Spanish Super Cups and two Spanish Cups.

He scored 101 goals in 671 appearances for Real Madrid.

His contract at the club will expire on June 30.

Ramos was a decent Spanish national team member, winning two back-to-back European championships: the UEFA Euro 2008 and 2012.

In addition, he won the 2010 FIFA World Cup with his native Spain.