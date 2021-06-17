Fenerbahçe Beko basketball release 6 players

Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko basketball club on Thursday released their six players.

In a statement, Fenerbahçe Beko said that Berkay Candan, Lorenzo Brown, Kenan Sipahi, Kyle O'Quinn, Alex Perez and Johnny Hamilton left the Istanbul club.

It thanked the athletes for their service and wished them good luck in their careers.

Earlier this week, Fenerbahçe Beko's Lithuanian forward Edgaras Ulanovas also left the club on a mutual termination.

In the 2020-21 season, Fenerbahçe Beko failed in Turkey's ING Basketball Super Lig, losing this year's title to Anadolu Efes 3-0.

Fenerbahçe Beko were also eliminated in the 2021 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague playoffs.

CSKA Moscow won the series 3-0 to knock Fenerbahçe Beko out of the tournament in April.