Fenerbahçe Beko completed the signing of Devin Booker from Khimki Moscow Region, the Turkish powerhouse announced on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old center inked a two-year deal with the Istanbul side.

The American averaged 13.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 15 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague appearances last season.

Before joining Khimki Moscow Region in 2019, Booker played for Bayern Munich where he lifted two German League titles and one German Cup.