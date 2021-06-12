Lukaku double earns Belgium comfortable victory over Russia in Euro 2020 game

Belgium eased to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Russia on Saturday with two goals from Romelu Lukaku and one from Thomas Meunier to confirm their status among the European Championship favourites.



The Belgians, top of the FIFA rankings, went ahead after only 10 minutes through Lukaku and doubled the score before the break-through Meunier.



Lukaku scored his second of the night two minutes from the end -- extending his record tally for his country to 62 goals.



Belgium's obvious superiority was evident throughout the Group B encounter in St Petersburg, and victory for Roberto Martinez's team came without Kevin De Bruyne, out with injury, and only a cameo substitute appearance from captain Eden Hazard, another of the team's talismans.



Belgium go to the top of the group standings, ahead on goal difference from Finland, who upset Denmark 1-0 in Copenhagen earlier on Saturday.









