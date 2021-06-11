Novak Djokovic to face Stefanos Tsitsipas in French Open final

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic eliminated Rafael Nadal from Spain for the first time in a French Open semifinals match on Friday.

Djokovic won 3-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-2 in his 58th meeting against Nadal who won the tournament last year.

Djokovic, ranked No. 1 in the world, became the eighth men's player in history to win a career Grand Slam when he last won the French in 2016 by defeating Andy Murray.

He lost two finals to Nadal in the French Open in 2012 and 2014.

Nadal has dominated the tournament during his career, securing 13 titles.

TSITSIPAS THROUGH TO FINAL FOR FIRST TIME

Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas made it through to the final with a victory against German Alexander Zverev in the other semifinal on Friday.

Tsitsipas is the first Greek to reach a Grand Slam final and the 22-year-old also becomes the youngest male to achieve the feat since Andy Murray at the 2010 Australian Open.

The Greek won his match in five sets -- 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3 against his sixth-seeded opponent.