 Contact Us
News Sport PSG sign Dutch midfielder Wijnaldum from Liverpool

PSG sign Dutch midfielder Wijnaldum from Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of Dutch international midfielder from on a three-year deal, the French club announced on Thursday. Wijnaldum, 30, is a free agent with his contract at Anfield expiring at the end of this month, meaning there will be no transfer fee involved.

Reuters SPORT
Published June 10,2021
Subscribe
PSG SIGN DUTCH MIDFIELDER WIJNALDUM FROM LIVERPOOL

Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum will join Paris St Germain from Premier League side Liverpool on a three-year deal, the French Ligue 1 side announced on Thursday.

The 30-year-old Wijnaldum made 237 appearances and scored 22 goals for Liverpool in all competitions, lifting the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup titles with them.

"Signing for PSG is a new challenge for me," Wijnaldum told the club's website. "I'm joining one of the best squads in Europe and I want to bring all my desire and commitment to this ambitious project.

"PSG have proved how good they are in recent years and I'm convinced that together, with our supporters, we can go even further and higher."