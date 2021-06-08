Sweden winger Kulusevski tests positive for coronavirus

Swedish national football team player Dejan Kulusevski tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Swedish football body said the team traveled to Gothenburg for the final phase of preparations for the UEFA EURO 2020 but winger Kulusevski, 21, stayed in Stockholm after his COVID-19 test result was positive.

Earlier Tuesday, Kulusevski told the Swedish medical team that he had cold symptoms.

Team doctor Anders Valentin said the player has been kept in quarantine in Stockholm.

Sweden will face Spain, Slovakia, and Poland, respectively, in the EURO 2020 group stage.

Kulusevski will miss the match against Spain on Monday, June 14.