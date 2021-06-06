Rashford penalty gives England 1-0 win over Romania

A makeshift England side beat Romania 1-0 in their final Euro 2020 warm-up game on Sunday as Marcus Rashford converted a 68th-minute penalty after manager Gareth Southgate made nine changes to the team that beat Austria by the same score on Wednesday.

Rashford left Florin Nita rooted to his line with a perfectly taken spot-kick after substitute Tiberiu Capusa brought down Jack Grealish but the Romanian goalkeeper did well 10 minutes later when he saved a Jordan Henderson penalty.

Both sides created chances in a lively contest at the Riverside Stadium and England twice hit the woodwork in the first half before England keeper Sam Johnstone denied Deian Sorescu with a fine stop.

Johnstone then kept out a ferocious close-range volley by Andrei Ivan with a spectacular save after Rashford's goal and, following Henderson's miss, England substitute Jude Bellingham came close at the other end with a header at the far post.



