Suns eliminate reigning champs Lakers in first round of NBA playoffs

The Phoenix Suns, after missing the NBA playoffs for 11 consecutive years, eliminated the reigning champions Los Angeles Lakers in their home court to move on to the Western Conference semifinals.

The Suns managed to beat the Lakers 113-100 at Staples Center late Thursday, star player Devin Booker erupted for 47 points to close out the series 4-2.

Jae Crowder played with 18 points and 8 rebounds, while floor general Chris Paul scored only 8 points and dished out 12 assists.

Coming into the 2021 NBA Playoffs, LeBron James was a perfect 14-0 in the first round of the playoffs, had never lost. But this has changed now.

James managed to finish with 29 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists.

NUGGETS ELIMINATE BLAZERS

Denver Nuggets eliminated Portland Trail Blazers after beating 126-115 score in the first round of NBA playoffs.

Serbian power forward Nikola Jokic scored 36 points, eight rebounds, and six assists for the Nuggets.

Michael Porter Jr. played with 26 points at Portland's Moda Center.

For the Blazers, Robert Covington and Damian Lillard posted a double-double.

Lillard scored 28 points and 13 assists, while Covington finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets will face in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

RESULTS

Western Conference

(2) Phoenix Suns - (7) Los Angeles Lakers: 113-100 (Suns win series 4-2)

(3) Denver Nuggets - (6) Portland Trail Blazers: 126-115 (Nuggets win series 4-2)