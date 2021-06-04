News Sport LeBron James rules himself out of Tokyo Olympics

LeBron James rules himself out of Tokyo Olympics

DPA SPORT Published June 04,2021 Subscribe

LeBron James has ruled himself out of competing for the United States at the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo.



The 36-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star has represented his country at three Olympics, but he did not feature at Rio 2016.



Earlier this year James had suggested he was considering playing for the US in Tokyo.



However, following the Lakers' first-round playoff series defeat to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, he said he would instead spend the next few months promoting his new movie 'Space Jam: A New Legacy', which is scheduled to open in July.



Asked if the Olympics were a possibility for him, James said: "Nah, I think I'm gonna play for the Tune Squad [the name of the team in the film] this summer instead of the Olympics.



"I think that's what my focus is on, on trying to beat the Monstars – or the Goon Squad we call them now.



"I didn't have much success versus the Suns, so now I am gearing my attention to the Goon Squad here in July, in mid-July.



"So I'm going to let the ankle rest for about a month and then I'm going to gear up with Lola, Taz, Granny, Bugs and the rest of the crew. So, hopefully I'll see you all at the match."



Asked how the Lakers' early exit – the first time James has been on a losing side in a first-round playoff series in his NBA career – would benefit his body, he said: "It's going to work wonders for me. Obviously during the season I don't talk about rest, I don't even like to put my mind in that frame, it makes me weak.



"But in the off-season I've got an opportunity to rest. I've got like three months to recalibrate, get my ankle back to 100 per cent, where it was before that Atlanta game.



"That's the most important thing for me. Everything else feels extremely well. My ankle was the only thing that was bothering me in the latter stages of the season.



"It never fully got back to before the injury. But I'm happy I was able to go out there and at least try to help our team win."







