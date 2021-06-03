UEFA Super Cup final confirmed for Belfast

The 2021 UEFA Super Cup final will be played in Belfast, Northern Ireland, the Irish Football Association said on Thursday amid rumors that the match would be switched to Istanbul in Turkey.

"After recent speculation that the game would be switched to Istanbul, UEFA has today confirmed that the showpiece fixture between Champions League winners Chelsea and Europa League winners Villarreal will remain in Northern Ireland," it said in a statement.

The final between English Premier League side Chelsea and Spain's Villarreal will take place at Windsor Park on Aug. 11.

"We have kept in close contact with our partners at UEFA on the matter and following these discussions we are delighted that they have confirmed that the game will stay in Belfast," said Irish FA CEO Patrick Nelson.