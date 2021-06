Turkey beat Moldova 2-0 in last friendly game ahead of EURO 2020

Turkey sealed a 2-0 win against Moldova in their last friendly game ahead of EURO 2020 on Thursday.

Neither team could break the deadlock in the first half at the Benteler Arena in Paderborn, Germany.

In the second half, goals from Burak Yılmaz and Cengiz Ünder gave Turkey a 2-0 lead over Moldova.

In their first friendly game of the pre-tournament training camp, Turkey defeated 2-1 Azerbaijan while they were held to a goalless draw with Guinea in the second game.