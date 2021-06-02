Trabzonspor fans want Alexander Sorloth back

Trabzonspor fans showed their wish to see Alexander Sorloth back on the team, as the Norwegian striker's last photo on Instagram has been bombarded with "Come to Trabzonspor" comments since Wednesday.

After completing his loan spell with Trabzonspor and return to Crystal Palace, Sorloth was transferred to Germany's Leipzig team at the beginning of the 2020/2021 season.

Fans commented on the last photo shared by Sorloth on his Instagram account, using the phrase "Come to Trabzonspor."

The comments under Sorloth's photo nearly totaled up to 2.3 million as fans continue their social media campaign.

Sorloth was loan transferred to Trabzonspor from the English club Crystal Palace for the previous season.

He had an exceptional season with 33 goals and 11 assists in 49 matches for Trabzonspor.

The Norwegian striker left the club in September 2020 and transferred to the German club, RB Leipzig.