Turkey draw goalless with Guinea in friendly match

Turkey were held to a goalless draw with Guinea on Monday in a friendly game.

Neither team could break the deadlock for 90 minutes, with the game ending 0-0 at Antalya Stadium in Turkey.

In the first exhibition match, Turkey had claimed a 2-1 home win over Azerbaijan on Thursday at Antalya's Bahcesehir Okullari Arena.

The Turkish national team will play against Moldova in the last friendly game at Paderborn's Benteler Arena, Germany on June 3.

Turkey manager Senol Gunes will finalize his 26-man squad for the European Championship, axing four players from the current 30-man squad before the Germany trip.