Sergio Aguero agrees to join Barcelona on 2-year deal

Barcelona reached an agreement to add Argentine star Sergio Aguero to its squad as of July 1 when his contract with Manchester City expires, the club has announced.

"The player will sign a contract until the end of the 2022/23 season and his buy-out clause is set at 100 million euros ($122 million)," Barca said in a statement.

Aguero scored 260 goals, made 74 assists, and won 15 trophies, including five Premier League titles, one FA Cup, six League Cups for the Blue Skies.

The 32-year-old forward has scored 41 goals in 97 games for Argentina and helped his nation advance to the final of the 2014 World Cup.



