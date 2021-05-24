Fenerbahçe take lead over Pınar Karşıyaka in playoff semifinals

Fenerbahçe Beko defeated Pınar Karşıyaka 67-62 on Monday for a 2-1 lead in the ING Basketball Super League playoff semifinals.

Melih Mahmutoğlu was the top scorer with 18 points for Fenerbahçe Beko, while Nando de Colo had 15 points and Jan Vesely helped the team win Game 3 with 10 points and five rebounds.

Pınar Karşıyaka's Raymar Morgan finished the game with 15 points and Tony Taylor dropped 13 points at the Mustafa Kemal Ataturk Karşıyaka Sports Hall in Izmir.

Fenerbahçe Beko will advance to the final if they beat Pınar Karşıyaka in Game 4, scheduled to take place in Izmir on Wednesday.