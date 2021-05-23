Lille win French Ligue 1 title

Lille won the French Ligue 1 title Sunday for the fourth time, beating Angers SCO 2-1 in an away game.

Lille got an early goal when striker Jonathan David scored from a close-range finish at the Raymond Kopa Stadium in Angers, France.

Burak Yilmaz successfully converted a penalty shot in the 45th minute to double the lead to 2-0.

Angers narrowed the gap to one with a goal from Angelo Fulgini in stoppage time before the match ended 2-1.

With the crucial victory, Lille were crowned champion of the French top-tier football league for the first time since 2011, ending Paris Saint-Germain's run of three straight titles.

The 35-year old Yilmaz played a key role in winning the league title as the Turkish striker netted 16 goals in 28 games.

Collecting 83 points, Lille completed the 2020-21 season of Ligue 1 one point ahead of second-place Paris Saint-Germain.